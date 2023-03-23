Palisades Tahoe says thanks to more than 55 feet of snow through mid-March, the resort is extending its season into the summer!
On Thursday, the resort announced that it now would extend the season until July 4th.
But the resort says, "Operations will look a bit different this year than in summers past. Typically, we run the Funitel on the Palisades side to our upper mountain throughout the warmer months, but this year, we have a large project to complete on the Funitel that will prevent us from operating the Palisades side of the mountain past May 29th. During the month of June, we will be replacing the haul rope on the Funitel. This sizable project has been in the works for several years and, despite the huge amount of snowfall we’ve received, we cannot adjust the timing of the project in any way."
Thanks to Tahoe's 2nd snowiest winter on record, we're extending Winter's After Party with skiing and riding at the #SpringSkiingCapital through July 4th! Head over to our spring/summer ops page for more details ⛷️🇺🇸🏂 https://t.co/4e3VyTcFlh pic.twitter.com/tHJ6ydnMVR— Palisades Tahoe (@palisadestahoe) March 23, 2023