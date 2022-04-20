Palisades Tahoe has extended its closing date - to now Sunday, May 15th!
After May 1, the resort will be open Friday – Sunday only.
The ski resort says depending on conditions, operations may continue past the scheduled closing date.
The ski resort says within the past 24 hours, it has received 6 inches of snow on the upper mountain, and more weather is anticipated through Friday. A winter storm warning for the region starts later Wednesday afternoon.
The NOAA forecast predicts snow accumulation of 21 to 35 inches on the mountain by the end of the week.
Heavy snow is heading for the mountains with chain controls and travel delays Wednesday night through Friday morning.