Palisades Tahoe has extended its closing date - to now Sunday, May 15th!

After May 1, the resort will be open Friday – Sunday only.

The ski resort says depending on conditions, operations may continue past the scheduled closing date.

The ski resort says within the past 24 hours, it has received 6 inches of snow on the upper mountain, and more weather is anticipated through Friday. A winter storm warning for the region starts later Wednesday afternoon.

The NOAA forecast predicts snow accumulation of 21 to 35 inches on the mountain by the end of the week.