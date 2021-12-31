2021 was a year of great hardship but was also one of great hope when the world came together to develop vaccines and other tools to protect people from COVID-19, says Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. While immense challenges remain, especiall…

The COVID-19 pandemic could come to an end in 2022 if global vaccination increases.

That’s according to the World Health Organization.

WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said in a statement Friday that the world has all the tools and the resources to end what he called a “calamity.”

He added that “if the right choices are taken, we can turn this pandemic around.”

Among the 2021 achievements, the WHO Director-General listed the COVID-19 shots administered worldwide – 8.5 billion jabs.

But he said inequality has “powered” the pandemic.

According to the WHO, projections show there is potential to vaccinate all adults globally and provide boosters to high-risk groups.