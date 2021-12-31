The COVID-19 pandemic could come to an end in 2022 if global vaccination increases.
That’s according to the World Health Organization.
WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said in a statement Friday that the world has all the tools and the resources to end what he called a “calamity.”
He added that “if the right choices are taken, we can turn this pandemic around.”
Among the 2021 achievements, the WHO Director-General listed the COVID-19 shots administered worldwide – 8.5 billion jabs.
But he said inequality has “powered” the pandemic.
According to the WHO, projections show there is potential to vaccinate all adults globally and provide boosters to high-risk groups.