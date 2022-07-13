The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says they arrested two more people for living in a RV without proper hookups - and also had children with them.
Deputies say 42-year-old David Helmick, and 31-year-old, Mairenel Hadley were living inside a RV near Yerington with their three children, ages 13, 7, and 18 months.
Detectives say the RV was on property where a home previously burned down and was deemed unlivable. The property had junk vehicles, car parts, and trash. And they say the RV had limited food and water as well. Detectives say the residents had illegally tapped into city water and sewer lines - and used a gasoline generator for power.
When deputies initially arrived on scene and announced themselves, Hadley and the children came out of the RV. Helmick was found hiding inside by K9. He was arrested and booked into the Lyon County Jail, as well as his fiancée.
Both have been charged with child endangerment.
Helmick was also charged with felony child abuse.
The three kids have been placed into protective custody.
(Lyon County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)