The Placer County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were able to talk down two suicidal individuals at the Foresthill Bridge in a span of one week.
Just after noon on October 1st, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the railing on the Foresthill Bridge.
Deputies and officers from the California Highway Patrol arrived and saw several Good Samaritans who helped talk her off the bridge.
The Mobile Crisis Team arrived and helped the woman who was then provided with appropriate resources due to the incident.
The sheriff's office says they are grateful to the Good Samaritans who helped the woman right before deputies and officers arrived.