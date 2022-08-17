Weather Alert

...Showers and Thunderstorm Chances Through Thursday... * Monsoon moisture will continue to provide chances for showers and thunderstorms across the eastern Sierra and western Nevada through Thursday with chances diminishing into the weekend. * These fast moving storms will be capable of dry lightning strikes across portions of northeast California and far Northwestern Nevada tonight into Thursday morning. * Wetter storms are expected over areas roughly south of I-80 in the Sierra and western Nevada through this evening and into Thursday morning. Localized areas of heavy rainfall with localized areas of flash flooding will be possible across areas of steep terrain and across recent burn scar areas. * Storm potential will trend down on Thursday and Friday with the best chances for isolated storms remaining across northeast California and Northwest Nevada. A few of these storms could be stronger with the potential for hail, heavy rainfall, and gusty outflow winds. * Ensure you have a way of receiving weather alerts. If you live in a flash flood prone area, especially near a burn scar, be ready to act quickly if heavy rainfall occurs.