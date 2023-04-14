mcqueen.PNG

Two schools in Washoe County were placed on precautionary code-yellow lockdowns Friday due to reported gas leaks.

Peavine Elementary School went on a code yellow just before 11 a.m. because of a gas leak investigation across the street. 

The lockdown was lifted shortly after.

McQueen High School was also put on a precautionary code-yellow due to a leaking welding gas tank.

The Washoe County School District says 2 classrooms were evacuated as a result.

The Reno Fire Department responded and cleared the scene around 2:10 p.m.

