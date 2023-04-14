Two schools in Washoe County were placed on precautionary code-yellow lockdowns Friday due to reported gas leaks.
Peavine Elementary School went on a code yellow just before 11 a.m. because of a gas leak investigation across the street.
The lockdown was lifted shortly after.
McQueen High School was also put on a precautionary code-yellow due to a leaking welding gas tank.
The Washoe County School District says 2 classrooms were evacuated as a result.
The Reno Fire Department responded and cleared the scene around 2:10 p.m.