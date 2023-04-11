A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on South Virginia Street in Reno this past Sunday.
Police say the unidentified pedestrian died later at a nearby hospital, after the 4:23 p.m. incident.
The Reno Police Department M.A.I.T. (Major Accident Investigation Team) is handling the investigation.
Police say the driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
They say intoxication does not appear to be a factor on the part of the involved driver.
Police say the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.