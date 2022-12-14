An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Lemmon Valley early Wednesday morning.
Military Road was temporarily closed in both directions between Tholl Road and Kelly Lane after the 8:15 a.m.
Deputies say the driver was headed south on Military when the SUV hit the unidentified man, who later died on scene.
Deputies say the driver stayed on scene, and as of right now, authorities do not believe any impairment is involved.
Avoid the area.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 755-322-4900.