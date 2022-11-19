One person is dead after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Reno Saturday night.
The crash happened in the area of Kietzke Lane at Firecreek Crossing around 5:15 p.m.
It is unknown what led up to the crash as Reno Police are still investigating.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation and impairment does not appear to be a factor.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.