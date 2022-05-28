One person was injured after being hit by a car in Reno Saturday night.
On Saturday, May 28, 2022 around 8:30 p.m., Reno Fire and Reno Police responded to the area of Sutro St. and Oddie Blvd. for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
Reno Police say a pedestrian described as being intoxicated was walking outside marked crosswalk and was hit.
The vehicle that hit the pedestrian fled the scene.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with injures described as a broken femur and possible brain bleeding.
There is currently no description of the suspected vehicle involved in the crash.
Reno Police are currently investigating and we will update this story as we learn more.