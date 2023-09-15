Hunger Action Month is a national campaign with Feeding America and over 200 national food banks to raise hunger awareness across the country.
Locally, the Food Bank of northern Nevada is encouraging everyone to wear orange to let people know the FBNN is helping over 140,000 people every month.
But unfortunately, many families suffer in silence.
Jocelyn Lantrip, the Director of Marketing for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada says "They don't want to announce to the world that they're having trouble putting food on the table, that they're struggling to make their bills, they're having to choose between medicine and food or rent and food, so we want to let people know it's real. It's happening. It's a community problem."
She also says because of the rise of inflation, everyone is feeling the pressure while more people in our area are needing more assistance. But food insecurity looks different for everyone.
"Some people need more help than that, some people it's only a couple paychecks that they need help with that they're struggling or to pay a medical bill, and it does look different, and one of our biggest fears is that people will be reluctant to ask for help." explains Lantrip.
The Food Bank says they want those who truly need help to come and ask for it, because the FBNN is a judgment free establishment.
For the community there are so many ways to get involved.
Wednesday people were asked to wear orange, but there are more opportunities like joining the run on tun to gather 10,000 cans of tuna, volunteering and of course donating.
Lantrip says "Every dollar that you provide to the food bank helps us provide 3 meals, so your money goes a long way here and every donation makes a difference."
She notes that food donations are a little light right now, compared to previous years. Since they plan donations months in advance, any donation is helpful.
Lantrip mentions "Food insecurity is something that we have to fix over and over and over again for people because people eat more than once a day ideally, so it's something we have to continually ask for help with and we really appreciate the community always stepping up to help us."
Additionally, Lantrip says over at Mellow Fellow they will donate a doilar for each of a featured burger that they sell.
The Atlantis and other prominent establishments in Reno are also sporting orange to show support.
Next month the FBNN will be celebrating their 40th anniversary.