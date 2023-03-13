Drivers should prepare for intermittent lane and shoulder closures on Interstate 80 in western Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repairs to damaged roadside guardrail at multiple locations across the Truckee Meadows.
Last month, crews repaired a section of damaged guardrail on I-80. Now, brief lane and shoulder closures will continue to take place on Interstate 80 in western Reno as repairs are made to other areas of guardrail hit by vehicles during recent winter storms. The lane closures will take place 8a.m.-4p.m. weekdays March 13-17, weather dependent.
Motorists should be prepared for brief lane and shoulder closures at the following locations. Each closure will take place for a matter of hours before crews move on to a different location. Motorists are reminded to drive attentively through the work areas, reduce travel speed and follow traffic signage.
I-80 - Various Locations Between Verdi and Keystone Avenue
- I-80 Eastbound and Westbound Exit 12 Keystone Avenue
- I-80 WB Exit 5 Verdi
- I-80 WB Exit 3 Verdi
- I-80 EB Exit 7 Mogul
As weather permits, repairs will be made to additional sections of damaged guardrail on I-580 and U.S. 395 north and south of Reno, and on Kingsbury and Geiger Grades. The work will ultimately repair 22 locations of damaged guardrail equaling approximately 1,000 feet of guardrail.
The guardrail was damaged in crashes during winter weather over the past months. Statewide, more than 175 crashes occurred in inclement weather last winter between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022, including two fatalities. Many of the crashes were due to unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions, such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or failing to maintain a lane and overcorrecting.
Motorists are reminded to drive slowly for conditions and leave space between their vehicle and others. Wearing a seat belt and focusing on the road are other important driving tips for any type of weather.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)