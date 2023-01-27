Sparks Police responded to a car crash in the area of Los Altos Parkway and Santa Anita Drive, just before 7 p.m. on Friday January 27, 2023.
According to a 911 call, a person was walking in and out of the roadways before officers got a call that the person had been hit by a car. It is unknown if the person was using a crosswalk.
While on scene, officers say the person was lying on the ground and was then taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
All parties remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The investigation is still ongoing by Sparks Police.
(The Sparks Police Department assisted in this report.)