One person was hospitalized after being hit by a car on McCarran Blvd. at Greenbrae Drive in Sparks late Sunday night.
Sparks Police and the Nevada State Police responded to the incident just before midnight.
Police say the one victim was transported to the hospital. The extent of the injuries was not reported.
Investigators are still working to determine if this was a hit-&-run incident.
The section of the road was temporarily closed for the investigation, but it has since reopened to traffic.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. You could be eligible for a reward