...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Wind prone locations could see gusts over 50 mph.
* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio
furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds
increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do
is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and
water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in
the event of a power outage.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER WILL RESULT IN MAJOR TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS ACROSS
THE SIERRA THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...
...WESTERN NEVADA VALLEY SNOWFALL EXPECTED SATURDAY...
A very active winter weather pattern continues as a series of
storms impact the Sierra and western Nevada this weekend and into
early next week.
WESTERN NEVADA:
* ICY ROADS: Recent heavy rain and freezing temperatures could
result in icy roads and walkways tonight into Friday morning.
Impacts to the Friday morning commute are possible due to icy
roads and continuing rain and snow showers down in the valleys.
* GUSTY WINDS: Gusty W/SW winds will spread across much of western
Nevada by Friday afternoon. Strongest winds are expected across
far northern Washoe County and through the US395/I580 corridor.
See the Wind Advisory for the latest details. Wind gusts of
45-55 mph possible through Saturday morning. Heightened impacts
to high profile vehicles and hazardous lake conditions expected.
* VALLEY FLOOR SNOW ON CHRISTMAS DAY: Snow levels will plummet to
all valley floors by Saturday morning. Several inches of
accumulating snowfall is looking increasingly likely beginning
Christmas morning. Expected travel impacts and snow covered
roads across all elevations. Up to an inch of snowfall possible
across western Nevada Basin and Range communities.
SIERRA AND NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA:
* Winter Storm Warnings are in place through next week Tuesday.
Please check those for the latest details.
* Consider alternate routes or adjusting plans if you are
traveling for the holidays. This is especially true if you're
heading into or out of any Sierra locations where chain
controls, long delays, and potential road closures may occur.
* Monitor the latest weather forecast (weather.gov/reno) and
check road conditions routinely (511 for Nevada and
1-800-427-7623 for California) or download the mobile applications
NVRoads (Nevada) and Quickmap (California.)
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, except 5 to 10 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 11 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
and gusty winds could cause tree damage and low visibility in
blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for
many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry
an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay
home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&