Two women who were named persons of interest associated with a homicide in Oregon have been apprehended in Hawthorne.
On Saturday, December 3, The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that they were conducting a suspicious death investigation where a 52-year-old deceased male was located in a campsite in the Tillamook State Forest.
Later that day, the sheriff's office announced the suspicious death was being investigated as a homicide.
The persons of interest were identified as Alyssa Z. Sturgill, 40, and Lisa M. Peaslee, 41 and it is believed Sturgill and Peaslee had taken the victim's light blue 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan.
On Monday, December 5, officials with the Mineral County Sheriff's Office said Sturgill, Peaslee and the victim's vehicle were apprehended in Hawthorne.
If you have other information regarding this case, please call the TCSO Tip line at 503-815-3319