Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * CHANGES...Updated additional snow totals for current warning. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact this morning's commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another storm system may bring accumulating snow to all elevations Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, affecting the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel this morning, be prepared for long delays especially during commute times. Check with NDOT for the latest chain or snow tire requirements before traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&