Pacific Gas and Electric Company is hosting online webinars for counties across California to inform customers about wildfire safety and emergency preparedness.
Community members of certain counties in each webinar will be able to learn about the company's Community Wildfire Safety Program, meet with PG&E representatives and ask questions.
They also have webinars available to all PG&E customers at the times listed below.
- April 20, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. (link here, Conference ID: 1371852) (Toll-Free Attendee Dial-In: 1-800-369-2098)
- August 10, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. (link available on website)
Click below to find a full list of their online webinars, including their respective counties.
You can also go back and view past recordings, that link below.