During the Washoe County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, the board authorized phase 3 construction at the Cares Campus.
Clark Sullivan Construction was awarded the construction contract for the Intake Center, which includes a security checkpoint, nurse’s station, case management, counseling and staff offices, and a break room, as well as other necessary infrastructure such as perimeter fencing, landscaping, roadways, parking lots, and underground utilities.
The Phase 3 Project also includes the remodel of an existing storage building into a Resource Center with capacity for overflow sleeping and includes restrooms, showers, laundry facilities and storage as well as other supporting elements.
The guaranteed maximum price (GMP) is just over $28 million, and construction is slated to begin this week.
The overall budget for the Cares Campus construction is $78.7 million, nearly half of which ($38 million) is paid through the interlocal cost-share agreement with City of Reno and City of Sparks. Nearly $40 million is funded by state and federal grants.
“This procedurally is a contract that has already gone through major vetting, so I think today’s presentation, information and questions are really helpful to those of us who are newer than others, Commissioner Andriola said. “As this project continues to move forward, I hope we will see those outcomes and get those reports on how this project is going and see any cost savings or allocations of funds that are being saved.”
The Board also approved a lease agreement with Accessible Space Inc. (ASI) to develop a 120-unit transitional housing complex on land adjacent to the Cares Campus. The parcel of land was purchased from the Reno Housing Authority for the express purpose of developing affordable supportive housing for those transitioning out of homelessness.
ASI has received grant funding to develop the housing, pending the lease agreement.
“This is a state and federally funded project, and the county is providing the land to lease,” Chair Hill said. “If we said no to this today, we’d be walking away from $18 million in state and federal funds.”
Chair Hill added: “We have so many partners coming to the table to help with this and that’s why I’m supportive of this. This is housing, and that’s how you get people out of homelessness.”