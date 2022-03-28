Weather Alert

...Showers and Isolated T-Storms possible through this Evening... * Bands of showers and embedded isolated thunderstorms will be possible through this evening as a low pressure system begins to exit the region. Areas across the Tahoe Basin mainly south of US-50 into Douglas, southern Lyon, Mineral and Mono Counties will be most favored to see development. * Stronger cells will be capable of producing brief periods of accumulating pellet/small hail showers, localized wind gusts to 40 mph, and even a few isolated lightning strikes. * Snow levels will remain around 6000-6500' through the evening with any roadway snow accumulations likely confined to Sierra pass levels. Be sure to check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest road conditions. Showers will linger tonight, diminishing into Tuesday morning.