Last week, despite wet conditions at higher elevations, 47 acres of pile burning was successfully completed on the Plumas National Forest. Additional treatments are planned this week on the Feather River and Mount Hough ranger districts, conditions permitting.
The 45 acres remaining on the Concow Rim Road project to prepare for tree planting were completed by the end of the week. On the Mount Hough Ranger District, 2 acres of pile burning was successfully done in Butterfly Valley.
This week, fire managers on the Feather River Ranger District are planning pile burning from Brush Creek to Bald Rock Trailhead Tuesday and Wednesday, pile burning Scotch broom near Magalia Thursday, and possibly burning piles at Feather Falls, conditions permitting.
On the Mount Hough Ranger District, fire managers are hoping to start ignitions on approximately 75 acres of piles in the Moonlight burn area near Antelope Lake to prepare the area for replanting this spring and summer as part of restoration efforts. These piles are at lower elevation and there is still 2 to 3 feet of snow on the ground in the area.
Smoke is expected to be visible in nearby communities, including Brush Creek, Berry Creek and Magalia on the Feather River Ranger District. The Moonlight pile burning will be visible to communities in Indian Valley and possibly communities along U.S. Highway 395, including Susanville. There are no expected significant long-term impacts to nearby communities.
Short duration, minor smoke impacts are expected along neighboring forest roads.
Visibility on roads in the project areas may be reduced, especially early in the morning and late evening as smoke settles. Drivers in the area should use caution.
If weather conditions become unfavorable, including increased or gusty winds in the area, burning will stop until conditions improve. Firefighters will be monitoring conditions and the burning piles until fires are out.
For more information on the Plumas National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/plumas or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/USFSPlumas