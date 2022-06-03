After a few years of pandemic-style graduation ceremonies, Pioneer Academy high school students returned to Carson City Community Center’s Bob Boldrick Theater for the Class of 2022’s commencement ceremony.
It was an evening filled with lots of retrospection, excitement and accolades.
The ceremony itself was primarily student-led, with four student speakers: Gabriel Allen, Ryan Freitas, Faith Chavez and Hailee Olson.
There were 28 diplomas awarded along with a number of special recognitions.
Three graduates qualified for the Millennium Scholarship: Gabriel Allen, Ryan Freitas and James Mason. Three graduates earned an advanced diploma: Faith Chavez, Ryan Freitas and James Mason. One graduate, Gabriel Allen, earned the College and Career Ready Diploma. Three of the graduates also participated in the JumpStart program: Gabriel Allen, Ryan Freitas and Keegan Castberg. Fifteen of the graduates earned cords for J4NG, and 13 graduates earned cords for CTE.
Two exceptional students earned the titles of valedictorian and salutatorian.
Ryan Freitas maintained the highest GPA in the class, earning him the much-deserved honor of valedictorian.
Ryan plans to continue his education at WNC, possibly pursuing a career in fine arts. In his speech, Ryan reflected on his time at Pioneer, saying, “it completely changed the way that I felt about school. It wasn’t something that I dreaded anymore.” He also advised his classmates to “keep moving forward, find things that give you genuine happiness, and figure out what you’re really interested in, or passionate about.”
Gabriel Allen, with second-highest GPA, earned the honor of salutatorian.
Gabriel plans to attend WNC, then UNR, pursuing studies in either engineering, forensics or psychology.
In his speech, Gabriel reflected on the class of 2022’s journey and looked forward to the future, telling his classmates, “All the tumult of the past few years has only made us stronger, and the very proof of that is that we are here today, on the brink of a new phase of life. The future will be full of adventures, laughter, challenges, heartaches, happiness and more. And, because of our unique experiences, we are strong enough to face the future with confidence.”
Pioneer High School Class of 2022 Graduates listed below by their first name followed by last name (alphabetized).
- Gabriel S. Allen
- Johnathan A. Ammerman
- Chloe Bennett
- Andrew M. Case
- Keegan Castberg
- Faith J. Chavez
- Madison Cordova
- Daisy L. Cyphers
- Samantha N. Diaz
- Jassmen Dominguez
- Jesse J. Elias
- Elayna Estrada
- Ryan Freitas
- Grace Hall
- Alexa B. Hanson
- Emilee Johnson
- Kiara J. Luhrs
- Abigail Marschner-Schuhmacher
- James E. Mason
- Anthony Matha
- Jayden D. McCallister
- Julieth A. Miralrio
- Guadalupe Muñoz Marquez
- Hailee R. Olson
- Emalie J. Petty
- Luis Alberto Plascencia
- Sadie B. Tingle
- Chyanne I. Wheeler