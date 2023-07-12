Pioneer Center Receives Historic Plaque
Reno's Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts is commemorating its 55 years with a historic marker plaque.

The then-named Pioneer Theater-Auditorium opened for business in January 1968 near downtown Reno. 

The gold-anodized aluminum geodesic dome structure popularized by Richard Buckminster Fuller is comprised of 500 interlocking panels. The unique design earned Pioneer Center a place on the National, Nevada State, and City of Reno Registers of Historic Places.

In 2022, the Pioneer Center was invited to join the League of Historic American Theaters.

Over 55 years, the Pioneer Center has hosted the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra, A.V.A. Ballet Theatre and Artown. Since 1995, the Pioneer Center has presented the Broadway Comes to Reno series. 

July 12th marks what would have been Richard Buckminster Fuller’s 128th birthday.

