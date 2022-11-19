The Placer County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies arrested two people during a traffic stop who were involved in a burglary the deputy was responding to.
On November 13th at 7:45 pm., a Placer County Sheriff's deputy responded to a burglary in progress call at the Auburn Valley Golf Club.
While the deputy was enroute, a white pickup truck sped past him, prompting the deputy to conduct a traffic stop.
A search of the truck revealed a facemask, headlamp, and gloves; the investigation determined the truck and its occupants were involved in the call the deputy was responding to the Auburn Valley Country Club.
The suspect driver had broken into a maintenance shed and took multiple items and placed them into a detachable trailer.
The suspect driver then saw someone pull up and decided to leave the trailer and drive off, fearing getting caught.
The driver, 34-year-old Keith Howard of Grass Valley, and one of the passengers, 49-year-old Christopher Jenkins, were arrested for vehicle theft, conspiracy, and grand theft.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)