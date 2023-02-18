A search warrant conducted by Placer County Deputies resulted in the arrest of four people for possession of illegal firearms and narcotics in Weimar.
An ongoing investigation by the Placer County Sheriff's Office led deputies to issue a search warrant at a residence in Weimar.
There, deputies located numerous glass pipes used to smoke illicit substances, multiple plastic baggies containing methamphetamine, two sawed-off shotguns, several live rounds of ammunition, digital scales with an unknown substance on them, numerous hypodermic needles and related drug paraphernalia, two plastic baggies containing fentanyl, and several bags of marijuana.
A search of a vehicle associated with the property revealed 30 live rounds of ammunition for various firearms.
As a result of the search, 58-year-old Andrew John was arrested for being a felon in possession of firearms, being a felon in possession of ammunition, maintaining a place to sell controlled substances, and other related charges.
63-year-old Lane Tenney was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
25-year-old Devan Ward was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and opiates, using a false compartment to conceal controlled substances, and other related charges.
49-year-old Ricky Herman was arrested for being in violation of his warrant.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)