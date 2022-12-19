The Placer County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man inside a home in Foresthill, CA last night.
Shortly before midnight on Sunday, December 18th, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a homicide on the 5000-block of Polaris away, in Foresthill.
Deputies arrived and found a male deceased inside the home.
69-year-old Cena Larimer, the reporting party who called the Placer County dispatch center to report the homicide, was subsequently arrested in connection to the victim’s shooting death.
Larimer is cooperating with the investigation.
Detectives are actively investigating this case and more information is expected to released in the future.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)