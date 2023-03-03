The Placer County Sheriff's Office is warning area residents of a phone scam where the caller is allegedly saying that they are a sergeant asking for money due to missing jury duty.
The scammer allegedly tells individuals they have missed their jury duty summons and then asks them for money in lieu of an arrest warrant.
The sheriff's office says law enforcement agencies in the U.S. will never call a citizen and ask for money, especially in the form of gift cards.
If you have been financially victimized by a scammer in Placer County, you can file a report online: Online Crime Reporting | Placer County, CA
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)