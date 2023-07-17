The Placer County Sheriff's Office is warning of a computer virus scam currently circulating.
In a Facebook post, the PCSO says they received a report from one victim of their computer freezing, with a message purportedly sent by Microsoft appearing on their screen.
The message prompted them to call an unspecified phone number. When the person made the call, she spoke to someone who claimed to be from the U.S. Department of Treasury.
That person told her she needed to pay him $20,000 in cash.
She was instructed to take the $20,000 and put it into two envelopes and then put those envelopes in shoes inside a shoe box.
She was then told to hand that shoe box over to a person in a Raley's parking lot in Auburn.
PCSO detectives are investigating the incident.
The PCSO says they've received three reports of this scam, and that those behind it have taken in excess of $100,000 from victims.
They recommend that people follow these guidelines to avoid being scammed themselves.
- Listen to your intuition and if something feels off, it more than likely is.
- Never give out any personal information.
- Do your own research to find contact information for the company that is claiming payment from you.
- Be on guard. Scams will never go away; there is a new, clever scam being devised every day.
- Consult people you trust.