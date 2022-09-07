A wildfire in Placer County is prompting several evacuation orders and warnings.
The 820+ acre Mosquito Fire is currently 0% contained after starting Tuesday night in the Oxbow Reservoir.
EVACUATION ORDER: Michigan Bluff north to Foresthill Road, east to Flight Strip, west to Bath Road.
EVACUATION WARNING: Bath Road west to Todd Valley and north of Forest Hill Road to Elliot Ranch.
SHELTERS: Foresthill Memorial Hall, Bell Baptist Church, Animal Shelter B Avenue.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
9.6.22 TNF #MosquitoFire behavior observed from Tahoe National Forest wildland firefighters from TNF Foresthill Engine 342 & TNF Foresthill Fire Prevention Patrol 41 just before midnight on Oxbow Rd.& Circle Bridge as they work through the night. Fire Cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/fBrnXYZZ0T— USFS Tahoe NF (@Tahoe_NF) September 7, 2022