Mosquito Fire
Placer County Sheriff, Twitter

A wildfire in Placer County is prompting several evacuation orders and warnings. 

The 820+ acre Mosquito Fire is currently 0% contained after starting Tuesday night in the Oxbow Reservoir. 

EVACUATION ORDER: Michigan Bluff north to Foresthill Road, east to Flight Strip, west to Bath Road.

EVACUATION WARNING: Bath Road west to Todd Valley and north of Forest Hill Road to Elliot Ranch.

SHELTERS: Foresthill Memorial Hall, Bell Baptist Church, Animal Shelter B Avenue. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

