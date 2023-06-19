On Sunday, June 18, around 1:30 a.m. the Plumas County Sheriff's Dispatch Center received a call of a subject screaming for help and possibly covered in blood from being stabbed at the Claremont Court Duplexes.
Deputies responded to the scene and located a subject with severe life-threatening injuries and began providing emergency medical treatment for the victim.
Medical personnel arrived on the scene and the victim was flown to an out-of-the-area hospital for treatment.
Deputies were able to quickly identify a suspect, Cole Adam, 20-years-old from Quincy.
Adam was taken into custody without incident after he was called out of his apartment.
Adam was transported to the Plumas County Correctional Center and booked for attempted murder and mayhem.
Bail set as $500,000.
(Plumas County Sheriff's Office assisted with this story.)