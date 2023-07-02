An off-duty Plumas County Sheriff's Office deputy got home last Saturday to find an attacker waiting for him armed with a pistol.
When the deputy went to the bathroom he was confronted by a man, identified as 25-year-old Henry Maxwell Evans, who allegedly pointed the gun at his face and pulled the trigger.
There was not a round in the chamber, and the deputy quickly subdued Evans with handcuffs after getting the gun out of his hands, according to a post on the Plumas County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Evans has been booked into the Plumas County Correctional Facility on charges of attempted homicide and burglary. He is being held on a bond of $500,000.
(The Plumas County Sheriff's Office assisted in this story)