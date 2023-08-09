A Plumas County deputy faces a felony vandalism charge after being arrested in Quincy earlier this week.
The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Bryson Taylor will be booked into a jail outside of Plumas County.
Authorities say Taylor is currently on leave from his duty as deputy.
“It is paramount to reiterate that the PCSO remains unwavering in our commitment to upholding transparency and fostering public trust. The Sheriff's Office in no way condones any form of misconduct, as our organizational code mandates high standards of conduct amongst our personnel,” says the sheriff’s office on Facebook.