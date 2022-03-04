A juvenile was arrested in Plumas County Friday morning after making criminal threats against a school.
This morning at approximately 8:10 AM, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a report of a possible criminal threat made by a juvenile at Chester Jr/Sr. High School.
Deputies responded and investigated the report and an unidentified juvenile was arrested on the charge of criminal threats.
The juvenile will be booked and held at a juvenile detention facility.
The case will be referred to the Plumas County District Attorney's Office to review for prosecution.
If you have any information in regard to this case, you are asked to contact us at 530-283-6300