Update, March 16:
The Plumas County Sheriff's Office has lifted evacuation warnings for all areas along the middle fork of the Feather River.
The sheriff's office says at this point, the threat to waterways flooding has decreased, allowing them to lift the evacuation warning.
Residents may see the current active warning zones at tinyurl.com/mte3tjt9
Residents may look up their evacuation zones at community.zonehaven.com
----------------------------------------------------------
Plumas County has issued an evacuation warning for the middle fork of the Feather River.
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says residents along the river should be prepared to evacuate and move to higher ground before things get worse.
The evacuation area - goes from Beckwourth on the east side and follows the Feather River west, through Portola, Clio, Graeagle, Two Rivers and Cromberg - are areas the sheriff’s office has identified as the highest threat for flooding, but they say it could happen outside these zones as well.
The sheriff’s office has an online map where residents can look up their address and see if it falls in this evacuation zone.
The National Weather Service predicts the Feather River rising above flood stage late Tuesday morning and cresting Wednesday afternoon - falling back below flood stage Thursday evening. First responders advise people to get out before it gets worse.