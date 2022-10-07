The Plumas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a runaway/missing teen from the Portola area.
During the evening of Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a runaway/missing juvenile from the Portola area.
The juvenile identified as Daryln De Leon Sintuj attended school on Wednesday and then did not return home.
Information gathered through the course of the investigation indicates that Daryln may be trying to go to southern California.
Darlyn is described as having a medium-dark brown complexion, 5’ 2” tall, 130 pounds.
She is considered to be at risk due to her age and has been entered into the Missing Persons System and the case remains active with attempts to locate Darlyn.
If you have any information about Darlyn or her whereabouts, please contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office at 530-283-6300