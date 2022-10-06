Police say one person has been fatally stabbed and at least five others wounded along the Las Vegas Strip and a suspect is in custody.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the attack occurred just before noon Thursday.
They say the victims have been taken to hospitals and the extent of their injuries is not immediately known.
Police say the unidentified suspect had a significant amount of blood on his sleeves at the time of the arrest.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
Clark County statement on the stabbing incident on the Las #Vegas Strip.— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 6, 2022
“Our thoughts are with the victims of this senseless attack on the Strip today. We are grateful for the quick response from our @ClarkCountyFD, @LVMPD and other first responders.”
📸 from @kncannon pic.twitter.com/yBIe9EEEnR