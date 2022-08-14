Troopers arrested a 24-year-old from Washington during a traffic stop on US-93 in Elko County, Nevada after finding multiple illegal guns and drugs in the vehicle.
Just before 4 p.m. on August 12, 2022, Nevada State Police (NSP) pulled over the suspect, Triston Steinman, for speeding nearly 20 miles over the limit.
State Police say they noticed signs of possible criminal activity when interacting with the driver, which prompted NSP to obtain a search warrant.
During the vehicle search officers found multiple firearms with no serial number, firearm muzzle suppressors, weapon components and accessories, including manufacturing tools, magazines, ammunition, approximately 7 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and approximately 12,500 dollars cash.
Steinman was is being held at the Elko County jail on 38 counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 38 counts of manufacture or assemble a firearm without a serial number, one count of marijuana possession over one ounce, as well as intent to sell.
His current bail is listed at $965,000 and investigators are seeking recommendation for possible federal charges.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.
(Nevada State Police assisted with this report.)