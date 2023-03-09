Washoe County deputies say they have cleared the scene near Alexander Lake Road & S. McCarran Blvd. in south Reno. 

They add, there's no threat to the public. 

Deputies say they went to check an unoccupied U-Haul truck in the area that was emitting a beeping noise. 

As a result, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called in. After a short investigation, deputies say they found nothing harmful, just an electronic device that was low on battery, so it beeped.

