Washoe County deputies say they have cleared the scene near Alexander Lake Road & S. McCarran Blvd. in south Reno.
They add, there's no threat to the public.
Deputies say they went to check an unoccupied U-Haul truck in the area that was emitting a beeping noise.
As a result, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called in. After a short investigation, deputies say they found nothing harmful, just an electronic device that was low on battery, so it beeped.
March 9, 2023
There is currently heavy law enforcement in the area of Alexander Lake Road and S. McCarran Blvd.
Please avoid the area; updates will be provided as they become available.