Greg Street, Rock Blvd.

Sparks Police are looking for a suspect they say robbed a gas station early Friday morning. 

The incident happened after 4:15 a.m. at the Golden Gate gas station near Greg Street and Rock Blvd. 

Police say the suspect ran into the construction lot next door, but eventually got away. 

There's no current description of the suspect. 

If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness to 775-322-4900. 