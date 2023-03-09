.Heavy rain with higher snow levels is expected to bring flooding,
mainly in areas below approximately 6500 feet. The main impacts are
expected to be on smaller creeks and streams and in areas of poor
drainage, but minor to moderate river flooding river flooding may
occur.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...REPLACES FLOOD WATCH...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt
is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of California and western Nevada, including the
following counties and independent city, in California, Alpine, El
Dorado, Lassen, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas and Sierra. In
western Nevada, Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral, Storey and
Washoe.
* WHEN...Until 1100 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Minor to moderate flooding along creeks and streams as
well as in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Expect rapid rises
on mainstem rivers to minor flood stage possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1237 PM PST, Rapid river rises may led to minor flooding
on the Carson River and the Susan River. Other rivers are
expected to rise significantly, but are not currently
forecast to reach flood stage.
- Snow levels are forecast to rise rapidly to around 8500 feet
Thursday night into Friday morning and then drop closer to
6000 feet Friday afternoon or evening. The heaviest
precipitation is forecast Thursday night into Friday morning
and when the urban and poor drainage flooding impacts are
expected. Flooding along creeks and streams may be somewhat
delayed as water works its way into those areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Night time flooding can be especially
hazardous.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Waves 2 to 5 feet on Pyramid Lake.
* WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Northern Washoe
County, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake,
Surprise Valley California and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden
Area.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Lake waters will be rough and small boats,
kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windprone locations along I-580 through
Washoe Valley and Highway 95 near Walker Lake could see periods
of stronger wind gusts in excess of 60 mph at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio
furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow
these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by
making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights
with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power
outage.
&&