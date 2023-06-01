Police arrested a person accused of firing a gun in downtown Elko late Wednesday morning.
Elko Police say they were called to the area of 5th and Silver Streets after a person fired a gun from a moving car.
Police were able to get surveillance video from a restaurant in the area to figure out who the suspect was.
The suspect car was later found and pulled over on north 5th Street.
Police arrested passenger 25-year-old Saul Armendariz from Carlin.
He's facing multiple weapons charges.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Elko Police Department at 775-777-7300.