Police say a 44-year-old man has been arrested on murder and attempted murder charges in a weekend shooting that left one man dead and 13 people wounded at a hookah lounge east of the Las Vegas Strip.
Records showed Tuesday that Lee Frank Wilson was arrested Monday.
He remains jailed pending an initial court appearance Wednesday.
In a statement, police called the investigation ongoing and said additional arrests are expected.
The shooting has been described as an exchange of gunfire involving people at a private party.
The dead man has been identified as 33-year-old Demetreus Beard.
Police said two other people had critical injuries.
