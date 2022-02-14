Police in Albuquerque have arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people, apparently at random, as he rode a bicycle around the city.
Authorities identified him Monday as 42-year-old Tobias Gutierrez.
He was booked into jail overnight on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Investigators went to several crime scenes Sunday, including the downtown area and near the University of New Mexico.
Police say the suspect rode a bike and was armed with a large knife.
The victims were taken to several hospitals and are all in stable condition. Police say two were critically injured.
Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told KRQE-TV that the stabbings “appear to be random."
