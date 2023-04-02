Police Arrest Scheels Robbery Suspect

Sparks Police arrested 37-year-old Isaac Ortega around 4:30 p.m. on April 1, 2023 for a robbery that happened at Scheels Sporting Goods at The Outlets at Legends the day before.
According to the police report, Ortega stole property from the store and when he was confronted by security, he told them he had a weapon, then forcefully escaped.
Sparks Police Officers found Ortega the next day. They arrested him and charged him with:
-Robbery
-Resisting a Public Officer
-Convicted Person Fail to Register with Law Enforcement