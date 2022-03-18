Police have arrested a man at a Fremont motel for his alleged connection to a deadly shooting last Sunday on Telegraph Street.
32-year-old Julian Hamilton was arrested on several charges including murder and battery with the use of a deadly weapon.
He's awaiting extradition to the Washoe County Jail. Deputies provided a 2017 booking photo to media.
Reno Police say they responded to the Renown emergency room just before 4 a.m. after reports of several people being shot.
Police say the victims were inside a car on the 1000 block of Telegraph when a man approached them and shot inside the car.
Witnesses told police a party bus was shot at, and that the bus driver drove the victims to Renown Hospital for treatment.
The Washoe County Medical Examiner says 30 year-old Karysma Jenkins died, while two other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $2,500 reward is being offered.