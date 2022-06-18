Police Asking for Help Locating Missing Woman

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 29-year-old, named Reannin Smith.
Reannin was last seen leaving a group home in Sparks on Wednesday, June 16th, 2022 around noon. She currently does not have specific daily medications with her.
Sparks Police say Reannin is 5'4", 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and light blue shorts.
If you have any information or have seen Reannin, please call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231. Please reference the missing person case #22-4775.