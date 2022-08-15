Liberty car crash.jpg

A gas line needed to be turned off at a business in downtown Reno after a car crashed into a building Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hill Street and West Liberty Street around 5:45 p.m. on August 15, 2022.

According to officials, the driver of a silver GMC almost hit a pedestrian on Arlington Ave. and took off when police tried to pull them over.

During the chase, they ran a stop sign and were t-boned by a black Yukon

Several people had to be transported for minor injuries. 

Police do believe impairment is a factor in the crash.

Nevada State Police are investigating. 

