A gas line needed to be turned off at a business in downtown Reno after a car crashed into a building Monday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of Hill Street and West Liberty Street around 5:45 p.m. on August 15, 2022.
According to officials, the driver of a silver GMC almost hit a pedestrian on Arlington Ave. and took off when police tried to pull them over.
During the chase, they ran a stop sign and were t-boned by a black Yukon
Several people had to be transported for minor injuries.
Police do believe impairment is a factor in the crash.
Nevada State Police are investigating.