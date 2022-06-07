Police have released photos of a man they say may have been involved in a shooting at Reno City Hall.
Police say the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday near Virginia and 1st Streets.
Police say someone fired at least five rounds into the glass.
Earlier, police released images of a car involved - a possible Nissan sedan, light-colored, maybe silver.
The driver's side-door handle appears to be damaged in the photos.
If you have any information that can help police, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $1,000 reward is being offered.