Police have released the name of the woman who died in a hit-&-run crash in Reno last month.
Police say 47-year-old Christine Draper was crossing mid-block at 1750 East Fourth Street when she hit by a car heading westbound, around 6:30 p.m. on December 18th.
She died on scene.
She was not in a crosswalk.
Witnesses and video surveillance confirm the suspect car is a white Nissan mid-size/crossover style SUV.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. They are offering a $1,500 reward for information.
(The Reno Police Department assisted with this report.)